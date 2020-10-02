“I Drug My Victims With Tramadol And Syrup Before Stealing From Them,” Robber Says

The Niger State Police Command has arrested a robber notorious for drugging his victims before stealing their money.

The suspected robber identified as Abdullahi Maikudi, 27, from Katsina State was arrested alongside his ally, Rabiu Abdullahi, 23, from Kano State.

The duo were accused of stealing Six Million Naira from a businessman in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the command, ASP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Thursday, October 1, said the suspects were apprehended by police operatives attached to the Area Command in Minna, following a tip-off.

ASP Abiodun added that the police recovered N3.8 million and 410 Cefas from them.

The police revealed that Maikudi, lodged in a hotel in Tegina, where he met the businessman on September 25, till established a relationship with him and kept monitoring him.

The suspected robber said during one of their meetings, he offered the victim a cup of tea laced with tramadol which made him sleep within 10 minutes.

The police statement read:

“He offered him a cup of tea laden with tramadol which made the man fall asleep. The suspect later entered the man’s room and stole his bag containing about six million naira and fled to Kano State, where he met Rabiu Abdullahi who was aiding him to flee the country. The two suspects were arrested at Fagge, Kano State and the sum of N3,850,000.00 and 410 cefas were recovered from them. The case is under investigation.”

Speaking with newsmen, Maikudi confessed how he that he usually drugged his victims before dispossessing them of their valuables. He claimed to have been doing this for over four years.

“All my victims since I started this business, I drug them with tramadol tablets or syrup so that they will fall asleep in 10 minutes and by then, I would have finished my operation. I usually put it in their tea or food,” the suspected robber said.

Like this: Like Loading...