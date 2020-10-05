Breaking News

‘I feel better than I did 20 years ago!’: Trump to leave hospital today

US President to leave military hospital on Monday evening after Covid-19 treatment


US President Trump in a motorcade outside Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday. Photograph: Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images.

US President Donald Trump said he will leave the US military hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19 later on Monday, adding that he felt “really good.”

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he said on Twitter.

-Reuters

