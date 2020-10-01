I Gave Up Education For My Kids – Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo | Image: Instagram/iyaboojofespris

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to advise her fans as she announced that she has plans to return to school.

The screen star in her post said although she did not have much formal education and was called a “blockhead,” she found her strength and capitalised on it.

According to her she is a successful actress, happy woman with a business of her own.

She goes on to state that her children are all doing great while she who does not have too much formal education now employs graduates.

She wrote:

“I no too go school, I might be a block head academically like someone called me but trust me, God blessed me with abundant wisdom, knowledge & grace, blessed me with great talent that I never knew I had, today i’m a fantastic & success actress, a successful businesswoman & a happy woman. Today I’m highly favored & blessed. My darling brothers & sisters,



don’t let no one talk you down, don’t let no one look down on you, don’t let no one make you feel lesser than yourself, when you carry a special grace people will want to talk you down or just dislike you for no reason, Today I employ graduates, today my kids are all doing great Thank you Lord. Na who come be block head



na only ND i get oooooooo, yesssssss ke!!. I gave up education for my kids yessss ke!! but today I have no regrets. Anyways I’m going back to school soon to complete my dreams……….. E go shock you …..”

Earlier this year, the actress stated that what goes on in the Nigerian film industry, commonly referred to as Nollywood is dark and spiritual.

Ojo implied that some actors in the industry are fetish. This, she claimed has been going on since the days of Hurbert Ogunde (10 July 1916 – 4 April 1990), the Nigerian actor, playwright, and musician who founded the first contemporary professional theatrical company in Nigeria. Ogunde has been described as the father of Nigerian theatre, or the father of contemporary Yoruba theatre.