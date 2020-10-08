I had no hand in the attack against Fayose – Makinde

By Bisi Oladele, Southwest Bureau Chief

Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has denied having anything to do with the attack on former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose during the grand finale of the Ondo Governorship campaign.

Fayose was on Wednesday attacked by hoodlums who removed his cap as he made his way to the podium.

The former Governor accused Makinde and former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George of masterminding the assault.

But reacting through his Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa, Makinde said he wouldn’t want to join issues with Fayose, who he said appears perpetually desirous of hugging the limelight even when the occasion doesn’t desire such grandstanding.

He said: “I believe that ex-governor Fayose and his handlers need to look far away from Oyo state in search of their enemies.

“Governor Makinde has no link whatsoever with the incident Fayose’s aide was talking about.

“We expect all right- thinking members of the PDP to join the Governor of Oyo State in the prosecution of the noble and democratic assignment he is executing on behalf of the PDP in Ondo State at this time, instead of seeking to distract him one way or the other.

“The governor will, however, not be distracted either on the task at hand or on the well- intentioned desire to join other leaders to rebuild the PDP in the South West geopolitical zone.”