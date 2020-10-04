I have no apologies for being a strong woman – Onyeka Onwenu

*Onyeka Onwenu

…as she unveils her memoir to the world

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nigeria’s songstress, Onyeka Onwenu popularly known as Elegant Stallion has been talking about her memoir, “My Father’s Daughter” and why she owes nobody any apologize for being a strong woman.

The book, which chronicles the story of her life was unveiled to the world on the 1st of October amid resounding ovation.

Speaking during a virtual pre-book launch on Tuesday, the Elegant Stallion described her memoir as a “ book of stories” adding that “it chronicles the challenges I had to face as a woman.”

“This is my story. I have no apologies for being not just a strong woman, but also, a successul woman of many parts,” Onwenu asserted.

The music icon said the memoir, which contains over 450 pages, is designed to give inspiration to the younger ones, especially the younger feminine gender, since it encapsulates her low and high moments, through life.

Onwenu, however, expressed disappointment with what is currently happening in the country today.

She charged Nigerians to play less on tribalism but focus more on the positives inherent in the different ethnic groups that make up the country.

Using her marriage to a Yoruba Muslim that produced two children as a reference, the 68-year-old music star, however, enjoined every Nigerian to uphold the country’s unity and stop insulting and denigrating each other.

‘’We are blessed with the richness of our culture and everyone should see themselves as one and not let divisions break the country,” she asserted.

The music icon called on the people of the South East, especially those in the diaspora, to endeavour to develop the region; which she said had continued to suffer marginalization and neglect.

“It doesn’t take away whatever you are doing in Lagos, Abuja, or Port Harcourt. You are free to live and do business wherever you are but remember back home. We are being marginalized for a long time. And our people have always done things for themselves.

The human right activist cum politician, when asked for her views on the agitation for self-sovereignty by some groups in the country said she would return to South-East region to contribute her quota to its development if it comes to fruition. She recalled once joking with her sister-in-law, who is also a Muslim, that she would leave her children for “Biafra” if the country splits and her decision would be due to her commitment to contribute to the development of the South-East, which she said, had been marginalised for long.

