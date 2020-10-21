I Have Talked To Buhari And He Is Committed To Dialogue – President Akufo-Addo

President Buhari with President of Ghana. Nana Akufo-Addo during a bilateral meeting.

The Ghanaian Government has reacted to the shooting of protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos state on Tuesday, October 20.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a series of tweets via his official Twitter handle said he has spoken to President Muhammadu Buhari regarding a peaceful dialogue with the youths.

“I have spoken with President Buhari, who is committed to this end and has begun the processes that will lead to reform,” he said.

Mr. Akufo-Addo said he is joining all well-meaning persons in calling for calm, and the use of dialogue in resolving the #EndSARS impasse in Nigeria.

The Ghanaian President was of the opinion that violence, be it on the part of the police or protesters, cannot be the solution.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wished the injured a speedy recovery.