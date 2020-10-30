I Jumped Into Asa River After Thieves Stole My Friend’s N30,000 Kept With Me – Sexagenarian Who Attempted Suicide

A 67-year-old man, Abraham Olayinka, tried to kill himself at Asa River in Kwara state.

He was however rescued after jumping into Asa River on Abdulwahab Folawiyo, Unity Road, Ilorin, Kwara State.

According to the PUNCH, it was gathered that the incident occurred around 11.30 am on Monday.

Traders within the vicinity, who saw him jump into the river, reportedly drew the attention of security men around the area to the incident. A commercial motorcyclist, Mohammad Abubakar, in response to the call for help, jumped into the river together with some fishermen, thus rescuing the victim from the river.

The Head of Media and Publicity of the Kwara State Fire Service, Hassan Adekunle, said that the victim was rescued before firemen arrived at the scene, adding that Olayinka was unstable when he was first brought out from the water.

He, however, said the sexagenarian was revived and taken to a hospital where he was stabilised.

It was gathered that the man recently lamented about losing N30,000 to some thieves and that the money belonged to a friend.

The commercial motorcyclist who rescued him, Abubakar, said, “I was riding along this area when I saw people gathering around the Asa river bridge. I decided to stop to see what was actually going on, and I was told the old man jumped into the river and there was nobody to help him.

“When I discovered that the old man was still breathing, I waited for a moment to get police permission to rescue him and I immediately jumped into the river.”

