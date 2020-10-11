I never wrote against Oduduwa Republic, says Onabule

Our Reporter

Veteran journalist, Chief Duro Onabule, has denied ever writing anything against alleged secession and promoters of Oduduwa Republic. He said it is therefore reckless of anyone to suggest that he ever did so.

Chief Onabule, in a protest letter to the Chairman of the Council of Awujale Chiefs, Chief Sony Kuku, and the Secretary, Chief Olu Okuboyejo, wondered how the platform of the council could be used to spread such “malicious and defamatory news about my person, to the effect that I ever wrote anything against alleged secession and promoters of Oduduwa Republic.”

The Jagunmolu of Ijebuland recalled how he “personally drew the Awujale’s attention to the embarrassment caused’ on the same council’s platform to a major traditional ruler in Oyo State, saying he never realised then that a similar treatment “could be extended to me.”