I sold my car, property to pay my children’s school fees – Nollywood actor, Digidi DunHill

…Stages a comeback to acting with a true life TV series

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood bad boy, Digidi DunHill, who ruled the screen in the early 2000, before disappearing into thin air has announced his return to the industry with his comeback TV series, titled ‘The Digidis.’

Dunhill disappeared from the screen many years ago with no one knowing his whereabouts or what he was doing for a living.

While some said he had quit acting, others believed that he left the shores of the country. But the good news is that the bad boy actor is back for good.

“The Digidis’, according to the sensational actor, is a true life TV series resolving around himself and his four male kids.

Dunhill said the TV series which first season is due to hit the screen soon, was borne of the need for him to tell his story to the world.

Revealing why he disappeared from the scene and relocated to the east, the Imo state-born actor, said he took a break from acting after he found himself in a situation where he had to raise his four sons alone.

Narrating further, the actor added: “I suddenly disappeared from the screen and a lot of people didn’t know why. But some of my friends knew about my disappearance. I found myself raising my four sons alone. I decided to choose between my business and my children.”

“When you look how you were raised and where you were coming from, you determine where you want to go. Where I come from, I don’t have biological brothers, but I have brothers everywhere. When I saw my four children, who were between 5- 9 years in my hands and begging for my attention, I had no choice than to sacrifice my career for their happiness.”

“Then everyday, I woke up I was think of how I was going to leave my children and hit the movie location. It wasn’t possible for me. That was why I relocated to Owerri. While my children were growing up under my watch, I noticed that they have passion for entertainment. Though two of them had featured in a full length movie, while the remaining two had also shown serious interests in delving into the entertainment industry.”

“At that point, I started nurturing as well as initimating them that one day we would shoot a movie. Based on my findings, there is nothing like a single dad, what we always talk about is single moms. I thought of turning my story into a movie.”

“From that time, we started planning on how to shoot the series. During the COVID-19 lock down, while I was doors with my kids, it dawned me that I should use the opportunity to tell my story. I started writing the script and rehearsing with my kids. When we were done, I approached some crew members in Owerri, and they agreed to work with me. That was how we hit the location to shoot the pilot episode of the TV series.”

Dunhill, however, revealed that due to the pathetic situation he found himself as a single dad, he was forced to dispose his car and property in order to pay his children’s school fees. In the course of trying to make ends meet, the actor also narrated how he delved into nightclub business, while in Owerri and later into real estate business.

“I couldn’t cope with horrible situation in Lagos, and the first step I took was to relocate to Owerri. While in Owerri, I ventured into managing a nightclub. But along the line, I couldn’t continue with the business because sometimes, I wouldn’t be home to stay with my kids. Besides, a lot of girls would be disturbing me with phone calls, trying to find out whether guys are coming to my club.”

“At that point, I became uncomfortable and dumped the nightclub business . I later ventured into real estate business. But these things were not paying my bills, I started selling my property. I sold my car and property to pay my children school fees. It was not easy for me during those periods,” the actor narrated.

The Digidis TV series, according to the actor, who was often tagged Nollywood bad boy because of hunky nature and skills in interpreting action roles, is laced with true life story.

Dunhill, made his mark as a rapper, having started way back in 1992, heading a group ‘Power House.’ He promised to use the TV series to chronicle the good, the bad and the ugly moments he shared with his friends while he was active in the industry dating back to the 90s.

The gangster actor appears to have seen it all, with numerous laurels to his name despite seeing several setbacks including an accident that kept him out of showbiz for years, after the release of his hit single ‘Who de dia’ in 2000.

Dunhill, who featured 2face in one of his yet-to-be released single, said he’s coming back to continue from where he stopped. However, some of his old friends like actor Kevin Ikeduba, Ada Amy, Mykiel Parish among others are rallying him to make return to the industry a resounding success.

