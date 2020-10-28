i-want-my-mom!-adorable-moment-baby-alpaca-runs-over-and-hugs-its-mother

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline

This is the adorable moment a baby alpaca came running towards its mother and gave her a hug.

The video, taken at The Alpaca Boutique in Medina, Ohio, shows the the mother, a large brown alpaca, walking towards a small girl, who giggles nervously.

The girl’s mother, Sierra Santiago, took the video which shows a baby alpaca suddenly running over to its mother and wrapping its front legs around her neck.

Sierra said she and her daughter were feeding the animals when the mother alpaca approached, bowing its head towards the little girl.

The girl can be seen giggling nervously and backing away as the animal approaches.

From left of the shot, the baby alpaca, known as a cria, suddenly sprints towards its parent excitedly.

Onlookers can be heard saying ‘he’s coming’ as the cria bounds over.

The young animal stands on its hind legs and appears to give its parent a cuddle.

Witnesses say ‘aww’ at the embrace between the two, before the baby slides back to a standing position.

The video, taken earlier this month and posted on TikTok, has gone viral.

It has been viewed more than 408.2K time, with more than 102.8K likes.

Some onlookers suggested that the cria was being possessive of its mother after spotting her approaching Sierra’s daughter.

One said: ‘She’s MY mommy, not yours!’

Another added: ‘Aww.. I didn’t know they hugged! Adorable.’

Sierra said: ‘My daughter and my self at the alpaca farm boutique in Medina, Ohio, the beginning of October.

‘We were just feeding the animals and the baby came running towards it’s mother. The end results were us saying awww at the end.’