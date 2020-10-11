I want to bring new innovation into Nollywood from diaspora – Queen Floxy

By Benjamin Njoku

German-based Nollywood actress and gospel singer, Queen Floxy Nwaka has revealed her plans to bring new innovation into the Nigerian movie industry from diaspora.

The multi-talented artiste made this known, while she was officially registered as a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Nwaka who’s also the Igbo Woman leader in Nurnberg, Germany, said her love for Nollywood and indeed the creative industry propelled her to formerly join the actors’ body.

“I want to bring new innovation into Nollywood from diaspora as one of the most robust movie cultures across the world, creating jobs and earning foreign exchange for Nigeria,” she said.

According to her, her influence as a registered member of AGN will encourage other international actors to come back home and identify with the Guild.

Nwaka said that her love and contributions to the African culture in Europe has made her one of the busiest black entertainers in the whole of Germany.

She’s said to have used her position to positively influence Nigerians in Diaspora, mostly through her gospel songs.

At the moment, she’s working on an international block buster movie, while her latest album entitled “Console your People” is currently enjoying massive airplay in Europe.

Vanguard