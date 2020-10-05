‘I Want To Continue Winning Trophies At Utd,’ Says New Signing Telles

Manchester United new signing, Alex Telles wants to continue winning more trophies with the Premier League side.

Telles joined United from Porto for a reported initial fee of 13.5 million pounds ($14.8 million) on Monday.

“I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United,” he told the club’s website following his signing. “The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

While describing joining the Old Trafford side as a “huge honour,” the Brazil left-back said he would continue to work hard and “give everything in my heart to be a success here.”

Telles, 27, is set to replace Luke Shaw at left-back as United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tries to plug the holes in his leaky defence.

“First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for,” Solskjaer said about the defender.

“He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad. Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

Telles, who won league titles among a number of honours at both Porto and Turkish side Galatasaray, is United’s second major signing since the end of last season following the arrival of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

With just hours left before the transfer window closed on Monday, United were also close to signing former Paris Saint Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.