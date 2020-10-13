Daily News

I was a victim of Police brutality – Oyo Deputy Gov

By
0
Views: Visits 0

By Yinka Adeniran, Ibadan

Oyo Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan has attested to the brutality of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS).

Olaniyan, who joined thousands of protesters at the entrance of the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan, also supported calls for an end to police brutality.

The Deputy Governor, who joined the protesters by carrying a white placard at the entrance of the State Secretariat, said he was twice a victim of SARS operatives.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu: we’ll compensate families of SARS victims

The inscriptions on his placard read: “I was a victim of Police brutality twice, Rauf Olaniyan.

“#EndPoliceBrutalityNow, #ReformNigerianPoliceNow”

Nigeria: Nigeria’s #EndSARS Protests Are a Stern Warning to the Older Generation in Power

Previous article

Sanwo joins #Endsars protesters

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News