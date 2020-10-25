i-was-to-be-a-lecturer-until-i-stumbled-on-my-don’s-pay-slip

A thoroughbred insurance professional, philanthrophist and inspiration to many, Dr. Akin Aremu Ogunbiyi, Group Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance and founder, Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation, speaks with Gboyega Alaka on his stint in politics, insurance and penchant to support growth and education.

T’S a testy time for the nation and the older generation, as the youth seems to have another idea of how the nation should have been or should be run. What is your take on this?

The current development really calls for serious reflection on the part of our leaders. They have led us since 1960 or 1956, even before independence; and we really can’t see any visible sign of development. So when the youths, realising the hopelessness of their generation and the fact that the current generation is being wasted; even the future of the generation yet unborn is not certain, I think they have every right to voice out. But I pray that our federal government and government at various levels listen to their clarion call. It’s not about their positions; it’s about the future of Nigeria. We’re at a crossroad; where the leaders really need to listen to what the youth are saying. If they are honest with themselves, they will know that they have failed the nation. And it’s not too much for us to call their attention to what is happening. But for anybody to feign ignorance or to pretend d everything is fine and it’s going to be business as usual, then I don’t think that is the right step to take.

You are 58; the Nigerian of your youth was the days when a naira exchanged for a dollar or thereabout; some of the world powers even predicted that Nigeria was on its way to becoming one of the future tigers; and then everything fizzled out. What do you think went wrong?

When there is no leadership, everything goes wrong. When you look at the five Asian Tigers: Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan; there is consciousness on the part of their leaders to want to develop. That is leadership. I think we haven’t gotten it right. Every other thing we are endowed with, but not good leadership. And that is the unfortunate thing.

And it is said that good leadership enhances management of resources.

Exactly. Even if you have the whole world, if you don’t have good leadership to enhance direction, it is nothing. Take for example the time that you referred to, when it was 50k to a dollar and thereabout; Nigeria was having five-year development plans; and they would plan and execute; they would review in two, three years before coming out with another five-year development of plan. But can you imagine the federal government coming up with a 30-year plan! Today, we have varying degrees of exchange rate. If you are well-connected, you can still get the dollar at 100 naira from the Central Bank; it’s that ridiculous. Imagine a state selling gold to the Central Bank; gold that was taken illegally. So it is just the unseriousness of leadership. We have not been lucky enough to get good leadership.

Still speaking of good leadership, some well-intentioned people have got into government; but somehow, it’s either they miss their way or they are subsumed. Why is this happening?

The current crop of people in power doesn’t care about your knowledge, education, pedigree or anything; because they think the resources are their personal resources. I tell you, the more qualified you are to occupy political positions in this country, the more detestable you are to the forces who think they control power. But for crying out loud; if providence has put you there as president, governor, minister; why don’t you look for qualified people who actually can help you out. Nigerians are all over the globe, doing fantastically well in their respective areas of specialisation. The sad part, however, is that when they bring them in and they in turn realise that you’re not serious, they join you. There are just few people who are able to stand out; like Ngozi Iweala, like the former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili; like the President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwunmi Adeshina. Did you know that a Nigerian, Adebayo Ogunlesi owns Heathrow Airport in the UK?

With a first degree in Agric Economics, an MBA in Nevarra, Barcelona, Spain and a long list of other educational accomplishments, you come across as a well-read professional; what’s driving you?

Yes; I’m also an ECII, Chattered Insurance Institute of London, I am a fellow of the Chattered Institute of Nigeria (FCIIN), Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Directors, Fellow, West African Insurance Institute, Banjul, Gambia…. I attended the best three schools in the world: Harvard University, Oxford University and Yale. You can say that I’m a man after knowledge, but that is because knowledge is power. The only thing that can emancipate a man is knowledge. Of course I’m into management, so I have to constantly update my knowledge. I did a one-year programme: Yale Global Executive Leadership programme in 2016, when I was thinking going into politics.

Yeah, you were going to contest for governorship under the PDP; and then you narrowly lost to your opponent, Senator Adeleke, by seven votes. That’s quite unprecedented. How does one lose by seven votes?

That’s the big question. But the truth is that they changed it; I actually won by over 200 votes. But in the knowledge of the PDP leadership, they said I’m too read; I’m too independent-minded and that I would be uncontrollable. So the following morning, they called me to Abuja and they took the thing from me. They told me, ‘Sorry, we’re not giving it to you.’ I said why? He said they didn’t know I would go that far. And I said, ‘Do you know that this guy didn’t have a certificate?’ They said they were aware and that that’s what they prefer. So I didn’t bother challenging. Who do you want to fight?

Any chance that you’re still looking to go into politics?

Yes I have hope, but not with this present leadership. I’m not the desperate type. I’m keen on serving my people and giving quality leadership, but not desperate in any way.

You gained your major professional experience in insurance; and then you went on to found an insurance firm: Mutual Benefits Assurance. A lot of people still feel insurance is a tough terrain to weather. What gave you that courage?

I’m actually an adventurist right from my university days. It was when I was in Part Three that the term Agric Insurance came into existence and I decided to research into it and take it up. In my Part Four, I did a lot of reading; I sought for books and that gave me the confidence that I could do it. My department then said there weren’t enough books and were not going to allow me to do it, but I insisted and pushed so hard till they yielded. I did my thesis in Agric Insurance Development in Nigeria. I actually published about four articles on Agric Insurance during my undergraduate days. So that was the starting point. From there, I was meant to be a lecturer; I wanted to do my master’s in M.Phil; the agreement was that if they allowed me do the programme, I would have to do it to PhD level. I agreed. It was during that time that I stumbled on the pay slip of one of my lecturers: Professor Alimi, who finished his masters when I was in Part 1. He earned N600! I was like what! Is this what I’m coming to do? No way, I said to myself. So when I saw the advert of Nigeria Agric Insurance Company, I applied. They were looking for planning officers. I came first and they appointed me to NICON Insurance instead of Agric Insurance, which was the starting point. Within two years, I wrote their professional examinations and qualified in 1991 and like they say, the rest is history. Yes insurance is a tough call; but I thank God that we did it and God crowned our effort.

You never worked as marketer?

No, no, no; I was actually in Research and Planning department of NICON, where we did researches, publications et al. I was never a marketer. There are so many aspects of insurance; we have underwriting; we have claims management, risk management, survey…. From there, I got exposed to training executives from African countries, who come into Africa to do internship courses. I was in charge of their training and that gave me exposure. At that tender age as a management trainee, I realised this thing was doable. So, with the right push, and God on my side, I went to start my own. I left NICON as management trainee to become Acting Managing Director of a finance and insurance consultancy firm. I spent one year with them and I went to be on my own.

You left as a management trainee to become a managing director? Who employs a management trainee as managing director of a company?

When they saw my quality. Of course it was a lot of courage. Let me tell you a story: while I was at NICON; under two years, I finished my ACI (Associate Chattered Insurance Institute of London). But while I was waiting for my result, I went to register for ICAN, and my friends were like, ‘You this young man, you are too ambitious. What do you want to do with ICAN? But I said none disturbs each other, pointing out that I needed to utilise the long time in between the insurance exam and release of result. That was how I went into accountancy. I studied very hard and passed. But while I was studying for ICAN; my ACI final result came out and I became chattered insurer. And I told my friends that if I hadn’t registered for ICAN, I would have wasted the seven months in between April when I took the insurance exam and the following year. Around November that year, I saw an advert where they were looking for a good first degree, chattered insurer and a good knowledge of accounting. I said ‘this thing is meant for me.’ I had second class upper, I was chattered that July and had good working knowledge of accounting; I was doing my EC foundation exam. So I went for the interview. As the Lord would have it, I came first in the interview again. Same in the second, third, fourth interviews; and then the owner of the company said, ‘Sorry young man, I can’t give you managing director’, I said why, he said because you don’t have experience. And I retorted that but you wrote four years experience in your advert. I said you either give me the job or you forget it. He said, ‘You need experience, can I employ the man who came second to be your managing partner, while you act as managing director?’ And that was Mr Sangosanya, a wonderful chattered accountant. He was Fellow of the Chattered Accountants of Nigeria. When I saw his resume, I accepted. And I thank God I accepted. I spent one year there and pulled out.

You pulled out in one year? Would that be because you had issues with the system?

Well, let me say I had issues. I felt I wasn’t getting fair treatment from the owner of the business. I pulled out at the prompting of my wife, after I got home one day and my was like, ‘Are you sure you can work with this person? Do you think you can make any headway in this firm?’ She said, ‘I see that you work so hard; sometimes you don’t come home in three, four days, and then you are been treated like this?’ I was being paid N4,000. That was when I made up my mind; and when it was August, I told him I was going. So I left to go and start my own.

Would that be Mutual Benefit Insurance?

No, I didn’t start Mutual Benefit immediately. First I went to start an insurance brokerage firm, VTL Insurance Brokers. I owned 49 per cent of it, and I had a partner who owned 51 per cent, Akin Opeodu. He was running VT easing then; so we pulled together and founded VTL Insurance Brokers. From day one, I told him I was going to run the company for four years, fifth year; I would move on to start an insurance company.

What tips would you offer youngsters hoping to go into insurance, considering the popular opinion that it’s a walkabout job?

Let me respond to your question with a story. Some years back, we were recruiting about 200 marketers. While at the training, one of them, a woman stood up and narrated her mother’s response when she told her she had eventually got an insurance job after a five-year wait, which was that: (Se kii se awon to ma n rin kiri bi igbona yen; o o ti rise o) ‘Is it not those people who are always trekking about like heat wave? You have not got a job yet?’. And I said to her, I’m sorry that is how your mother feels about insurance, but can you go and tell her my story. There are lots of prospects for young people coming into insurance, which they can take up. In fact, I always encourage young people I come across looking for jobs to go and do insurance. Quite a number of them, in their hundreds have come into insurance through my experience. But it’s not a big man job; any aspect of insurance that you take up, you just have to work hard to excel.

Also, it’s a poor economy where people barely have enough to spare for insurance.

That may be true; anywhere in the world, nobody wants to part with money. But in the developed economies, insurance is compulsory. They will tell you, this is the law. If you don’t do it, you get fined. But here in Nigeria, it is optional. Even common third-party that protects people, we don’t want to do. It’s a tough call, but we’re managing.

Tell us about the Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation.

Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation is all about education. It’s about bringing out the value of education, empowering people and supporting people. In the last couple of years, we have done very well. In fact we have about 40 students that we’re sponsoring in Obafemi Awolowo University; I have about 50/60 students with the Institute of Insurance services in Banjul; and here in Lagos, I sponsor quite a number of them. I even sponsor people abroad. We sponsored a first class student up to PhD level and today we’re proud of him. He’s a senior lecturer at the University of Leeds.

When was the foundation founded?

It’s been in existence for ten years although we’re just giving it limelight now. In fact, we did, our first Educational Summit last year.

Where does the fund come from?

For now, it is purely from my pocket, with support from my wife.

What inspired you into founding it?

It’s all about passion and giving back. We thought of what we can do. Even if you gift somebody a brand new car, it is not as enduring as education. But if I empower one single soul with education, I’m sure he’ll be in a position to empower other people tomorrow. Like I said, we have over 50 in OAU, who are on our scholarship; we have in Adeleke Secondary School in Ede; we have pupils that we take from primary to secondary school; and then we have people who are doing professional exams that we support. Quite a number of other people walk up to me and I offer them help. There’s a lady, I can’t remember her name, who wanted to be an entrepreneur and walked up to me.

Tell us about childhood.

You can call me a village boy if you like. I was born and grew up in Ile-Ogbo; I went to African Primary School, Ile-Ogbo, secondary school, Modern School, Kuta Ile-Ogbo; from there I went to Luther Kings’ College, also in Ile-Ogbo. We were blessed to have some people, indigenes of Ile-Ogbo, who founded the secondary school. That gave us the opportunity of attending a secondary school. Otherwise I would have ended up at some teachers’ College. Then I went to college of Art and Science, Ife. To underline how local I was, I once applied for nursing and I went to UCH (University College Hospital), Ibadan, for the interview. When it got to my turn, the panel of ladies, said to me, ‘Young man, can we have your credentials?’ and I said ‘what?’ The reality was that I didn’t know the meaning of credentials, so I said to them, ‘Can you be kind enough to tell me what credentials mean?’ But they were impatient and told me, ‘Do you think we’re here to play? My friend get out.’ But I said, yes, I will go out but please, can you tell me what credentials are. And then a young man came and said, ‘Young man, I like your courage. Credentials are certificates.’ And I said ‘Ah! I brought them out and started begging them. I told them I went to a village school and that I never heard the word credentials before.’ Eventually, the lady budged, took a look and said: ‘Young man, we don’t need people like you here’. That was the first day I heard of College of Art and Science, Ife. I jetted straight to Ife from UCH to go and collect the form.

Was there anything that prepared you for leadership?

Yes, my father. He may not have been educated, but he was a very successful man. He was a trader and actually the Baba ‘sale (patron/chairman) of all the trading association in our village. So I guess I must have taken something from his industry.