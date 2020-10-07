I Watched my Boyfriend Beat my 2-Year-Old Child to Death

A mum has admitted standing by and watched her boyfriend batter her two-year-old child to death after the toddler had a potty training accident.
Candice Jones would regularly flout the importance of good parenting on social media but in reality she did little to protect her child, Joseph ‘JoJo’ Gaborsky.
The 32-year-old mum struck a deal with prosecutors last Thursday which saw her plead guilty to child neglect in exchange for a prison sentence of between three and 15 years.
She told investigators she was too scared of lover John Powers, 47, to stop him from battering JoJo at her home in Princeton, West Virginia, in August 2018.
The court heard how Jones simply watched as Powers beat JoJo with a belt and body-slammed him into a bathtub after a potty training accident.
Powers slammed the two-year-old face-first onto the floor, before shaking him violently ‘with both hands by the throat and back of his head’ for between three and five minutes.
The little boy wouldn’t receive medical attention for another two weeks.
Jones claims she failed to call an ambulance or summon police because ‘Powers repeatedly threatened to kill her’.
JoJo died two two days after arriving at hospital, having suffered numerous broken bones, retinal hemorrhages, brain bleeds and blood clots.
Writing on Facebook Jones had reportedly posted numerous photos of JoJo, and her daughter, whose age is not known, and preached the importance of good parenting.
In the ‘About’ section of her profile, she also wrote: ‘i have two wonderful kids a son and daughter. I am separated. the best things in my life are these kids. there (sic) my whole world,’ according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
In a post under her ‘Favourite Quotes’, she wrote: ‘Any one can say there (sic) a parent but a real parent is there no matter what and is there loveing (sic) unconditionally you can not be a partime (sic) parent it’s a 24 7 job.’
Jones’ father David Hart, whom she lived with before moving in with Powers, voiced disappointment at his daughter’s sentencing, insisting she should be jailed for longer due to her failure to show remorse.
He told the Telegraph : “We’re not happy with it. I don’t think Candice really realizes the severity of what’s happened.
“You know, we lost a grandson, and still today she has not shown any remorse when we talk to her or anything on any of this. And I just don’t think the sentencing is right.
“I think she needs more time. She needs to know the severity of the crime she’s done. I don’t know what else to say about that, I really don’t.”
Speaking about Powers, Hart added: “We’re not happy with either one of them. I think they ought to release him to me. That would be taken care of.”
During a separate hearing last Thursday, Powers – who was previously jailed for 13 months in 1995 for battering the two-year-old son of a former girlfriend – entered a ‘best interest’ plea into death of a child by parent or guardian.
Comments