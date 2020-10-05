I will complete roads, other abandoned projects, says Abiodun

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will continue to give priority attention to roads, hospitals and other projects abandoned by his predecessors because they are funded with tax payers’ money.







He added that no part of the state would be neglected in the distribution of infrastructure.







He made this known at the weekend after inspecting major roads in the East and Central senatorial districts of the state. The governor inspected the Oba Erinwole Road in Sagamu, Kuto Flyover, Elite and Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun roads in Abeokuta.







He noted that good road networks in the state could not be over-emphasised as good roads would open up the state to socioeconomic activities and promote the welfare of the citizenry.







According to the governor, the Oba Erinwole Road was in a terrible state when he took over and had become a death trap for its users, “yet it is an important road that serves many industries and also links the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway.







“I came to see the level of work done on this Oba Erinwole Road. This road is very important as it leads to many factories and industries. We awarded the contract for this road in March this year. If not for the pandemic, work would have gone further than this by now. When it is completed, it will alleviate the suffering of the people.”







Leader of Fajol community, Alhaji Kafidipe, said the Fajol-Osara-Gbonagun Road had been in a deplorable condition for more than 30 years, appreciating the governor for keeping to the promise he made before the election.







Meanwhile, the governor has also pleaded with road users in the Brewery-Olomore axis of Abeokuta to keep faith, saying he had awarded contracts for the fixing of the bad road permanently.