I will defeat Akeredolu, Jegede, boasts Ajayi

By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Mr. Agboola Ajayi, has boasted that he will defeat Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s governorship election.

Ajayi, who spoke at Owo in Owo Local Government at the end of his campaign, said he was confident of defeating other candidates.

The deputy governor assured residents that security would be provided to protect them from harassment.

He urged them not to panic, even as he regretted the violence that claimed people’s lives in clashes among rival political parties.

Ajayi warned his supporters not to take arm against anybody but to go out and vote.

He said: “We are here to campaign. We are not here to fight anybody. Please, don’t allow anybody to provoke you. Vote and protect your votes.”

Former governor Dr. Olusegun Mimiko said it was sad that five people had died in the last few weeks due to violence.

He said eligible voters were no longer ready to attend rallies due to violence.