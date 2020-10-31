I would have regretted marrying early – Omoni Oboli

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

IN the spirit of celebrating her twenty years of marriage, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli has revealed that she could have made the biggest mistake of her life when she got married at age twenty one.

The actress who took to her Instagram page to share to celebrate her wedding anniversary with a picture of herself and husband Nnamdi noted that even her dad was worried because she was too young.

“Struggled with posting this today but I guess we all need some happiness. It’s our 20th wedding anniversary! Don’t worry, even I too I’m shocked”, said Omoni.

“How time flies! I was 21 when we had our court marriage on January 20th, 2000. By our white wedding on Oct 28th, I had turned 22 and most people, even my dad felt I was too young. Thinking about it now, I could have made the biggest mistake of my life but God gave me the best gift in Nnamdi Oboli.

“The best thing that ever happened to me is marrying you, Nnamdi. You truly are the wind beneath my wings. Thank you for loving me unconditionally and for all the many sacrifices. I know I’m a coconut head girl most of the time but you love me through it all. I love you for eternity

“May God keep you for me and our boys. We’ll celebrate soon! Can’t wait. God knows I need the distraction. Thanks for all the wishes guys. Love you all”.