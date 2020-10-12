Ibadan Poly management shifts exam by one week over students’ protest

Students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, on Monday, took to the streets to protest against difficulty in tuition payment and faulty school portal which has reportedly hindered them from registering for their first semester examination.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the school, reports that students gathered at the institution’s gate, rendering different songs to pass their message across.

A male, student who pleaded anonymity, said that took to the streets, not to fight the school authorities, but to express their displeasure with the directives issued by the management.

The student, who said that they had been home for six months, added that it would be unfair on the part of the school authorities to ask them to resume and start examination immediately.

“I am an HND II student. To pay with the portal has been a big issue. Last year, I had to pay my fees twice because after paying the first time, it wasn’t displaying again.

“Even now, the portal is saying that I’m still owing medical fee, internet fee and insurance fee. Whereas, I have paid for all these. This is highly frustrating.

“Also, we had been home for six months and we can’t resume and a week after, be asked to sit for examination. We have people sitting for between 10 and 12 courses. How are they going to read for all these within one week?

“Our hostels are not conducive; they are all smelling and hazardous to our health,” he said.



Meanwhile, the school authorities have announced the postponement of the first semester examination for the 2019/2020 academic session, earlier scheduled for Oct. 12, to Oct. 19.

NAN reports that the examination is to be written by HND II students in the Faculties of Business and Communication Studies, and Environmental Studies.

The postponement, according to a statement issued by the Registrar, Mrs Modupe Fawale, is to enable students, who were unable to meet registration and tuition payment deadline, to do so.

“Students are to also note that examination etiquettes are sacrosanct, hence any student involved in examination malpractices will be sanctioned.

“Equally, any student caught with cell phone and smart watch will be suspended from the institution and the materials confiscated.

“Students are expected to observe all COVID-19 protocols, including the use of face masks and anyone, who failed to abide, shall not be permitted to take part in the scheduled examination.

“As earlier informed, students facing registration challenges are to go to the accredited ICT centres for solution,” the statement said.

