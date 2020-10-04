IBEDC pledges commitment to devt as Nigeria celebrates 60th independence anniversary

By Adeola Badru

AS Nigeria celebrated her 60th independence anniversary, the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has said that the electricity company would remain committed to contributing its quota to national development through excellent service delivery, improved quality power supply, prompt response to our customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across our franchise and setting a new order in the power chain.

The company, equally urged Nigerians to continue to contribute to the development of the country, while congratulating all Nigerians on 60 years anniversary of the country’s existence as an independent nation and a people.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company, Engr. John Ayodele, in a statement made available to Vanguard yesterday, said the sacrifices and the ideologies of the founding fathers should remain the watchwords for a united and an indivisible country.

Engr. Ayodele disclosed that the engine room that drives the development of the economy of any country is electricity, adding that: “Based on this IBEDC is committed to contributing its quota to national development through excellent service delivery, improved quality power supply, prompt response to our customers’ complaints and bridging the metering gap across our franchise and setting a new order in the power chain.”

“Wishing our esteemed customers, a happy Independence Day, Engr. Our customers can reach us via our Customer care channels – call: 07001239999, email: customercare@ibedc.com and customer.ibedc.com.”

Engr. Ayodele implored customers to take advantage of its Hassle-free payment platforms- Fetswallet, Quick teller, etransact, Payarena, ATM, Jumia and USSD to pay their electricity bills promptly and vend to ensure uninterrupted power. “Our offices will remain open from 9am-3pm to attend to customers for enquires, complaints, bill payment, vending and other related issues.”

He advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electric poles and other forms of accidents.

Vanguard News