ICPC honours DPO for rejecting N2m bribes

By Bassey Anthony, Uyo

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has honoured the Itam Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Francis Erhabor, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), for rejecting N2 million bribes.

The commission’s Uyo Zonal Chairman, Mr. Shola Shodipe, presented the award to Erhabor.

The ICPC chief said the awardee was carefully selected for his track record of integrity and honesty.

He said: “While serving in Edo State, Erhabor refused a N1.5 million bribe as a pipeline commander. He also refused a bribe of N500,000 from a subordinate to allow adulterated petroleum product into the state. For these and other acts of integrity, he has been given several awards.”

A board member of the commission, Dr. Grace China, who represented ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, said the essence of the award was to encourage other public servants to uphold integrity, diligence and jettison any form of graft and corruption.

Erhabor said he took a decision to imbibe honesty and eschew any form of corruption when he joined the police force 30 years ago.

The DPO said he told God to expose and disgrace him, if he took bribe or collected any form of gratification.

He added that though his vow made things difficult for him, it remained his watch word and guide.

“One legacy my dad left behind before his demise was that a good name has better fragrance than an expensive perfume. I have always worked for that reputation and I really want to thank God. It wasn’t really an easy decision.

“Integrity does not come without a prize. But I want to say that the prize I am receiving today is the prize of the good path I have taken,” Erhabor said.

Also rewarded by the commission were Oghene Whisky, from Topfaith International Secondary School, who took second position in the ICPC essay competition for the junior category; Noble John Pedro, from Government Secondary School, Eket, who came third in the senior category of the essay competition; Juliet Mfon Dick, from Topfaith Legacy College, who came third in the junior category and Uche Williams, a music artiste.

For the students, the ICPC boss noted that the aim was to inculcate anti-corruption spirit into the consciousness of the young people, he called on them to continue to champion the fight against corruption in their respective schools in order to make Nigeria a better society.