(ICYM): Celebrities, Nigerian youths, turn out enmass to protest against SARS

By Sylvester Kwentua

It was a large turn out today in Lagos, as popular celebrities led members of the public in a protest against the continuous existence of men of the Federal special anti-robbery squad, SARS. The protesters all had one message today, “we want SARS abolished.”

The protest which was intiated by R n B sensation, Runtown and creative Nigerian rapper, Falz, gathered momentum around 11am today, after many celebrities and members of the public had gathered in large numbers, at the Lekki tollgate, from where they marched to Onikan police command to deliver a message to the Inspector General of police. The protesters who carried placards with messages like #ENDSARS, where joined by other celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Paul Okoye and DJ Spinal. Other celebrities present at the protest included Big Brother Naija’s Tacha and Elozonam, Dija and Jaywon, MC Lively, Bello Kreb among others.

On getting to the Onikan police command, the protesters had just one message for the inspector general of police; and that is they want SARS abolished, not reformed. The message was passed through an AIG of police who was at hand to receive the protesters. They later marched on to the Lagos State House Laison office, and then back to Lekki tollgate, where they dispersed.

Posting a video on Instagram after the protest, a key organizer of the protest, Falz the bahdguy, made it clear that he doesn’t want anything but total scrapping of the police outfit. He insists that he and the other protesters don’t want SARS to be reformed. He doesn’t want the Inspector General of police to hold a press conference, highlighting what SARS should do or not. He wants SARS to be abolished!

“We went to the Lagos State police command and dropped a message for the IG through the AIG, that if SARS is not wiped out completely, we will back to the streets next Tuesday.” Falz warned.

Falz however appreciated the protesters for turning out, while sending more messages to the police authorities.

“Today was very peaceful and the authorities know what to do in order to keep the peace. Big love to everyone that came out today. It was really inspiring seeing so many celebrities and young people join the movement. It is important we stay together. No going back, no backing out. #ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY”. Falz added.

This may just be the beginning of a revolution, as another celebrity, Small Doctor, has vowed to lead a protest on Friday, in Agege, Lagos.

“Another Peaceful Protest Tomorrow [Friday 9th Oct]Round pushpinAgege Lagos Mainland, I’m Coming Out With Me,Myself & I,” Small Doctor said.

vanguardngr.com