Identity of young lawyer’s kidnappers known to security agencies, says Rivers CP

• FIDA Nigeria calls for immediate release of Bisola

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Joseph Mukan, has said the identity of abductors of the 25-year-old female lawyer, Bisola Ajayi, is already known to security agencies.

The police boss made this known yesterday when members of the task force set up by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to secure the release of the young lawyer visited him in his office.

He said preliminary investigations showed that abductors of Bisola had earlier kidnapped a man and used his car to kidnap her same day at her residence.

Mukan said: “It is really unfortunate it happened that way. We didn’t expect that. Before then, one woman came and reported that her husband left home and could not come back.

“So, we asked her some vital questions and we understand that her husband’s car was the one that was snatched. He too was abducted and they used the car to abduct Bisola. We were able to track her phones. Though the phones are not on,” the commissioner explained, adding that efforts have been intensified to ensure the unconditional release of the lawyer.

“If there were incidents that have happened in the past, be assured that it is not deliberate on our side not to protect you people. It is our responsibility to protect every citizen.

“If there are lapses in the past, I will like to reassure you that definitely things are beginning to improve. We have our own statistics. Things are improving but we have not yet reach there. It has been so difficult but with the cooperation of good citizens, we have been getting very good information,” CP Mukan said.

Mukan said the police have intensified efforts to ensure the unconditional release of the female lawyer. The CP also confirmed that the kidnappers used military camouflage to abduct the young lawyer.

Earlier, leader of the NBA delegation, who is also the first Vice President of NBA, John Akpokpo-Martins, informed the Commissioner of Police that they are in the state to collaborate with the security agencies to secure the immediate release of their colleague.

Akpokpo-Martins, however, appealed to the police to increase their search for the quick unconditional release of their colleague abducted two days ago in Port Harcourt.

Recall that Miss Ajayi was kidnapped by yet-to-be identified gunmen who were dressed in military uniform at her residence in Rumuokurusi, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Sunday night.

MEANWHILE, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, has called for the immediate release of her member, Paulette Bisola Ajayi, abducted on Sunday night in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement yesterday by Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, Country Vice President of FIDA Nigeria, the body said it received with shock the terrible news of the abduction of her Rivers State branch member by four armed men in front of her home in Port Harcourt.

“We join in calling for the prompt safe release of Ms. Paulette Ajayi by her abductors and appeal to the security operatives to put all machinery to rescue this young and promising lawyer.

“We further appeal to the governor, Nyesom Wike, to put all resources at his disposal in place to assist in the immediate rescue of our colleague. Our hearts go out to her family, especially her mother, Mrs. Ngozi Kathryn Ajayi, a past Vice Chairperson and active member of the same FIDA Rivers State Branch. We also pray for her quick recovery as she was seriously brutalized while trying to save her daughter from the hands of the abductors.”

