IG dissolves SARS, adopts measures to protect Nigerians

Inspector General of Police IGP Mohammed Adamu. Photo: TWITTER/POLICENG



The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Mohammed has ordered the dissolution of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) across Police Commands in the country.



Adamu disclosed this at a media briefing on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the dissolution was in response to the yearnings of Nigerians adding that by the dissolution all officers and men of the defunct SARS were being redeployed with immediate effect.

The IG said the force was not oblivious of the need to combat armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes in the country which was before now the core mandate of the erstwhile Squad.

Adamu pledged that a new policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps by the dissolution of SARS had evolved and would be announced in due course.



According to him, as part of measures to prevent a recurrence of events that gave rise to the dissolution of SARS, a ‘Citizens’ and Strategic Stakeholders’ Forum’ is being formed.

He said the forum would regularly interface with police leadership at all levels and advise on police activities as they affect the general public.

“In addition, the force is constituting an Investigation Team which shall include Civil Society Organisations and Human Rights Bodies to work with the Police in investigating alleged cases of human rights violations.

“The measure, will enhance transparency and accountability in police services as well as provide a system of deterrence for erring police officers whose action clearly violates the rights of citizens,” he said.

He commended Nigerians, who genuinely expressed their concerns for a better policing orientation in an organised, patriotic and civil manner. Adamu pledged the commitment of the force to bequeath to the country, a Police Force and System that is accountable and professional in service delivery.

