IG summons SARS operatives to Abuja

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Personnel of the defunct SARS have been ordered to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing, psychological and medical examination.

Police spokesman Frank Mba, said the order by Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu is in accordance with Section 18 (10) of the Police Act 2020.

Mba said the officers are expected to undergo this process as a prelude to further training and reorientation before being redeployed into mainstream policing duties.

“The medical examination will be carried out by the newly set-up Police Counselling and Support Unit (PCSU), a Unit, which henceforth shall engage in psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers of the Force deployed for tactical operations and other duties.

“The Unit, which is domiciled with the Force Medical Department and coordinated by the Force Medical Officer, has its membership drawn from amongst psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams, Public Relations practitioners, Civil Society and other Human Rights groups with relevant qualifications and expertise.