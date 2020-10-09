Igbo can’t take presidency by force — Ex-Delta commissioner Ekiyor

Dental surgeon and former Delta State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chris Ekiyor, is also a former president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide. In this interview with Southsouth Bureau Chief, BISI OLANIYI, the Benin City-based former Chairman of Patani Local Government Council, Delta State declares that cannot remain one after another civil war. Describing himself as a strong believer in a united Nigerian state, Ekiyor says there is need for equity, fairness and justice. He recalls that it took divine intervention for Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, a minority (Ijaw) from the Niger Delta to be the President of Nigeria, noting that a President of Igbo stock will emerge at the appropriate time but not by using force. He also explains why the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) should not be jettisoned, among other issues.

WITH benefit of your experience in relating with militants in the oil and gas-rich Niger Delta region, how do you think that banditry can end in Nigeria?

Any President of Nigeria, it does not matter where he/she comes from, whether minority or majority, must be patriotic and faithful to the Nigerian state. I am convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari has that spirit. He does not want to lead a country that is balkanised into sections or run into another civil war/unrest, and he will not want another country to be carved out of Nigeria under his watch. President Buhari is compassionate and concerned about the security situation in the country. As a citizen of Nigeria, I am concerned that the efforts the security chiefs are making have been heavily politicised. Nigerian military personnel who stood out in special peace-keeping operations outside the country have the capacity to protect Nigerians against bandits.

Funds are being approved by government for security but with little to show for the efforts. So, the service chiefs need to be re-jigged by President Buhari. You cannot be doing the same thing always and expect different results. The security chiefs may have run out of ideas on what to do to secure Nigerians. President Buhari must take a bold step as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to re-jig the positions and re-energise the system by way of appointing new service chiefs and given a mandate with an ultimatum, failing which the service chiefs should get repercussions.

If I am given a mandate to stop the conflicts in Nigeria, within a timeline of six months to one year, they will be over. The whole of Sambisa Forest can be cleared for the purpose of dealing with the terrorists and bandits. The terrorists and bandits are getting emboldened every day. Nigerians have courage in their hearts. What is lacking is motivation, not in terms of money in their pockets, but in terms of approval to do the necessary things in war situations and to be provided with the needed equipment. Arms, ammunition and authorisation to use must be dealt with.

You do not need bombs to win the current wars in Nigeria. All the military personnel need are their AK-47 rifles and strategic secret planning. Two men with AK-47 rifles and enough ammunition can hold a whole battalion to ransom. What the military personnel lack are proper intelligence/covert operations, motivation and the required equipment, especially modern arms and ammunition.

The National Security Adviser (NSA) should properly coordinate the activities of the security agencies, in order to have better results. The Federal Government should also recalibrate the intake process into the security training institutions to reflect passionate and patriotic citizens who are willing to put their lives on the line for the sake of the country and other Nigerians. The ragtag bandits and terrorists should not continue to hold Nigeria and Nigerians to ransom.

The deradicalised/debriefed Boko Haram fighters should not be enlisted into the Nigerian military, at this time of war, as they may be pretending to have been deradicalised. Herders are being emboldened because there are militias among them. I grew up in the North and I know that the Fulani are not violent people. The Fulani protect their lives, but not at the expense of human lives. Mercenaries might have infiltrated legitimate herders and blackmailing them to look like marauders. Let us identify the genuine herders and find ways to co-habit with them. We need to deal with the criminals as provided for by the laws of Nigeria. The criminal-herders are now involved in kidnapping and armed robbery.

In 2018, I was shot at, at two different times by persons who dressed as herdsmen on the East-West Road, while my wife, in 2019, also once survived similar attack between Ughelli and Patani in Delta State on the East-West Road, between 6 pm and 7 pm, on her way home from Benin City, with bullets piercing her car, but she narrowly escaped being killed by the criminal herders.

The people of the Southwest zone are also beginning to lose faith in the national security architecture by creating their own security outfit, Amotekun. It is a regional security outfit, but if we are not careful, it can become a monster. If the national security is not sacrosanct, then regional security outfits will take over. When militancy started in the Niger Delta, it was not to confront the Federal Government, it was to protect the citizens against the oppressors. Most citizens of Nigeria have lost faith in the national security architecture. So, top officials of the Federal Government need to restrategise.

We do not want a repeat of the nasty experiences of the Civil War, between 1967 and 1970. The wounds are still fresh, but our people are now wiser. Another Civil War cannot keep Nigeria together. I am a strong believer in a united Nigerian state, but there is need for equity, fairness and justice. Policies of government also need to be fair to the citizens. President Muhammadu Buhari loves Nigeria and Nigerians, but whenever he says anything, it must be followed to the letter.

Would you say the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has actually benefited Niger Delta youths?

Most of the troubles in the Niger Delta are caused by the people of the crude oil and gas-rich region. For want of power, greed and economic gains, Niger Deltans are not considering how to sustain the gains made so far, but we are now balkanising the region with our greed. A lot of Niger Deltans will rather be moles to a system in order to bring down their brothers and sisters so as to access power. They will rather be in government at the expense of the truth.

President Buhari earlier stated that he had no problem with finding a justifiable way to know whether the funds deployed in the Niger Delta are producing the desired impact. Mr. President directed the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and ordered the investigation of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP). Maybe tomorrow, President Buhari may order the investigation of the activities of the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA). While carrying out the investigations, the administration must also look at other agencies of government like TETFUND, PTDF, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to know if they are living up to expectations.

While carrying out the forensic audit of NDDC, the genuine contractors in the Niger Delta who have delivered their projects must be paid. Auditing an agency does not mean that the agency will be stopped from functioning. Although, the forensic audit of NDDC is a necessary evil that we must deal with, the auditing of NDDC should also not be shrouded in secrecy.

Members of the National Assembly are also auditing the auditors of NDDC, thereby turning the exercise into a vicious cycle. Unless President Buhari breaks the barriers and call to order the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and to demand that he does the right things, real progress may not be made in the region.

Quite unfortunately, the output from the PAP is not clear. Policy direction should be placed on PAP to achieve the objectives. If that is not done, PAP may not be different from what we are currently seeing and hearing about NDDC.

The East-West Road is one of our biggest gains in the Niger Delta region, but the parts that Setraco Construction Company did, quite unfortunately, are now failing. You cannot drive from Warri to Port Harcourt, without suffering from the bad road. People of the Niger Delta are living with the pain and it does not look well for the Nigerian government. Having the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs does not mean that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing should not embark on legacy projects in the Niger Delta, to show that the Federal Government has interest in the region.

I am glad that crude oil and gas have been discovered in the Chad Basin in commercial quantities. So, it will be a matter of time that the people of Chad Basin will demand certain rights, like the people of the Niger Delta.

Could equitable distribution of Nigeria’s wealth be responsible for agitations for a President from the Southeast zone in 2023?

Biafra died with Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu. No section of Nigeria can survive on its own, as we are today, because it will be swallowed by international conflicts. At this critical moment, no section of Nigeria should consider being on its own. Igbo people have the right to feel deprived, but they also need to change their attitude and become more patriotic to the country and win more trust. Because of the civil war, there is still mutual suspicion among the people of the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

It took divine intervention for Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, a minority (Ijaw) from Otuoke in Ogbia LGA of Bayelsa State in the Southsouth zone/Niger Delta region, to be the President of Nigeria. The Igbo people must remember that in everything that we do as humans, there is a divine hand. At the appropriate time in Nigeria, we will have an Igbo President. It will not be by using force.

When will the appropriate time come, bearing in mind that most Igbo people are clamouring to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023?

Most Nigerians did not know that Dr. Goodluck Jonathan could be the country’s President, but by divine intervention, it happened. The Igbo people have the right to clamour to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023. I am happy that many Northerners are saying that there should be no zoning in 2023. It is a good omen. Without zoning, let Nigerians vote. We saw it during June 12, 1993 election, when the presumed winner of the election, Chief Moshood Abiola, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), from the Southwest, picked Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, who hails from the Northeast, as his running mate, both Muslims, without thinking about religion or tribe, with Alhaji Bashir Tofa of the National Republican Convention (NRC) defeated with a wide margin and he (Tofa) quickly congratulated Chief Abiola for emerging victorious.

Other Nigerians are willing to allow the nation’s President of Igbo origin in 2023, but they cannot take it by force. They need to lobby and campaign. The Igbo cannot threaten national security with agitations for Biafra Republic. If such a thing must happen, it must be through referendum, where we will sit down and say we want to go our separate ways, not through the barrels of the gun. If Igbo people opt for Biafra agitations, without lobbying to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023, they will not get the support of the people of the South-south zone.

Niger Deltans rose against the Federal Government of Nigeria for many years, especially between 1991 and 2009, and we insisted that the crude oil and gas-rich region was marginalised. The agitation for fair share for Niger Deltans actually started in 1957 and it is still on till date, thereby giving birth to the defunct Oil Mineral Producing Areas Development Commission (OMPADEC), the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, among others. But we are still part of Nigeria. So, the Igbo people can demand their rights within the Nigerian state, including producing Nigeria’s president in 2023, not contemplating breaking away, because it will lead to another civil war that will last more than three years.

In the civil war of 1967 to 1970, the Igbo lost over three million people. I do not want Nigerians from the Southeast to again lose their lives in another avoidable war. So, agitations for Biafra Republic will not help their cause. The Igbo people need to always bear in mind that there are more sophisticated weapons now, compared with the civil war era.

You are a former President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide. Is IYC still on course?

IYC is a movement. So, it cannot die. We will have strong and weak leaders from time to time, but eventually it will evolve. Movements are not born by political intentions but by the need to survive. IYC may have its internal conflicts but the vision for the survival of our people and protection of our rights as a people can never be killed even if they kill everybody in the organisation. Ijaw people will rather die fighting than kneel down and beg for crumbs.

Government must always look at us (Ijaw people and other Niger Deltans) with a lot of magnanimity. I can boldly say that about 60 per cent of Nigerian politicians who are in office, elected or appointed, are there for their own self benefits. That is why the country is where it is. Our politics is yet to be driven by ideology but by ambition, greed and power. Today, you are in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party), tomorrow, you are in APC (All Progressives Congress).