Igbo lawyers urge Buhari to withdraw PenCom DG nominee

Lawyers of Igbo extraction under the aegis of Otu Oka Iwu (Igbo Law Society) have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw his nomination of Aisha Dahir-Umar as replacement for disengaged Director-General of the Pension Commission (PENCOM), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu.

The group argued that the president’s nomination would breach provisions of the 1999 Constitution, the Pension Reform Act 2014 and Federal Character principle.

In a statement issued by its President, Joy Nzube-Uzoeghelu, they expressed shock and disappointment at what they described as “the flagrant disregard of the law setting up the commission.”

They cautioned that the President Buhari administration’s penchant to ride roughshod over Nigeria’s Constitution and extant laws was a threat to the rule of law and national unity.

According to her, “It is deeply troubling that while the president was preaching unity as a hallmark of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary celebration, he has exhibited an unparalleled cronyism never witnessed in the history of our country.”

“In practical terms, President Buhari has done more to foster centrifugal forces in the country than promote unity, even as he preaches ‘togetherness’ in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary. The latest nomination is yet another infamous example in a landscape littered with consistent lopsided appointments,” the statement added.

The group, therefore, urged President Buhari to exhibit the same level of statesmanship and commitment to his Oath of Office and the Pension Reform Act 2014 as shown by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2006 when he removed Fola Adeola as DG of PenCom and replaced him with the late Wole Adeosun, also from the same South West zone.