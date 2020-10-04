Igbos in Oyo want kinsman as president in 2023

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

One of the claimants to the controversial title of Ezendigbo of Ibadan land and Oyo state, Dr Alex Anozie, and his subjects have their kinsmen in calling on Federal Government to ensure that the 2023 presidency goes to a candidate of Igbo extraction.

Making the call during his address delivered on the occasion of Iwaji Eze 2020 at his palace in Ibadan, weekend, Dr Anozie said that a President of Igbo extraction would go a long way in restoring the confidence of the Igbos in Nigeria.

He also asked just the federal government to bring to end insecurity, killings all over the country as it is making well-meaning Nigerians be tempted to join the various agitations all over the country.

The Ezendigbo also lauded the federal government for putting more efforts in the construction of the second Niger bridge and the completion and reopening of Enugu International Airport noting that he was the first Nigerian to request the federal government to construct the second Niger bridge in 2002 during his Igbo day address at the Liberty stadium.

Dr Anozie also thanked the Olubadan His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 for assigning him with immediate effect the responsibility of resolving matters pertaining to Ndigbo which emanates from his palace besides taking the ethnic group as his children just like other areas where Ndigbo reside.

Earlier, he had commended Oyo state Governor Engr Seyi Makinde for keeping his promise to ensure that peace reigns in the state, carry the ethnic group along as for the first time in the history of the state, an Igbo man was appointed into his cabinet apart from respect for the rule of law particularly obeying court judgment.

The Ezendigbo also encouraged all Igbo town unions and associations towards making sure they are united by remaining under the umbrella body of both Ohaneze/ ICDA which remains the only authentic Igbo body bringing them together for the past thirty years while assuring to all the town unions or associations which were deceived or quit the body out of fear or intimidation that ICDA is the only body recognised by a court of competent jurisdiction in Oyo state.

