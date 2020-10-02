IGC Captain’s inaugural tournament tees off today

The long awaited day is finally here. Today at the prestigious Ibadan Golf Club, all the captains of the golf clubs in the South West will gather to play in honour of the Captain and Lady Captain of Ibadan Golf Club (IGC), Ola Ibironke and Mary Okunola. They will also play for some quality prizes lined up by the organisers.

The three-day inaugural tournament, tagged ‘Dudu and Mary, Captain and Lady Captain’s Day Kitty,’ began yesterday with the veterans in a nine-hole contest later followed by a cocktail party.

The main competition, which tees off today, will strictly follow the draws in stroke play format and end tomorrow.Interestingly, participants have been advised to have their hand sanitisers, as they will be required to use it intermittently.

According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Akin Funmilayo, “We’re going to adhere strictly to the established protocols of the Nigeria Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) as regard Covid-19 measures during the tournament; we’re already observing in Ibadan Golf Club.”

Among current and past captains of clubs in the South/West featuring in IGC’s captain tournament, popularly known as Dudu Heritage inaugural competition, are Uwem Udoh, the Captain of the golf section of Ikoyi Club and his Vice Captain, M.I Okoro, Gboyega Omotoyinbo, Abiodun Abayomi, Wale Adeogun, Barin Epega, Chief Okafor, Segun Oyinlola, Ladi and Muyiwa Laniyan among others.

Among corporate firms supporting the event is Perfect Clicks Signature, owned by a lady golfer, Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, who doubles as the secretary of IGC lady section. The firm will cover all golf actions and images of the three-day event free of charge.