ighalo-missing-as-manchester-united,-chelsea-tie-ends-in-stalemate

Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was not included in the matchday squad as Manchester United settled for a barren draw against Chelsea in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ighalo since moving to United is yet to score a goal in the Premier League and hopes that he could do so in a big game were dashed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not include him in the matchday squad, and instead opted for his new acquisition, Edison Cavani.

Saturday’s game between the two heavyweights was low on incidents or moments of quality.

What could best be described as the finest opportunity of the game fell to Marcus Rashford but the United striker could not beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy when put through one-on-one during the first half.

The Blues definitely felt they should have had a penalty when Harry Maguire manhandled Cesar Azpilicueta on a corner but neither referee Martin Atkinson nor the VAR check was in their favour.

Despite the stalemate, Lampard will be pleased to have at least kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford given Chelsea’s long-established defensive issues.

7 – Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League away matches against Manchester United (D4 L3); it is the Blues’ longest run without a top-flight win at Old Trafford since a 16-game streak between September 1920 and January 1957. Frustrated. pic.twitter.com/Rno4A60ZGh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2020

As for Solskjaer, the inconsistences that has characterised their season remains worrying even as they struggled to break down a half-organised defense.

It is unfortunate that after the highs of the victory in Paris in the midweek Champions League tie, United are setting for themselves detestable record of failing to win a Premier League match at Old Trafford that United after five consecutive games.

With this latest result, Man United are languishing in the 15th position on the Premier League standings while Chelsea are occupying the 6th position.

Earlier in the day also Manchester City could only get a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.