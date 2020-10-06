IGP allays fears of violence in Ondo governorship poll

Akeredolu. Photo: TWITTER/ROTIMIAKEREDOLU

• Police deploy 33,783 personnel



• NCFront rallies against violence, vote-buying



• Group decries lack of manifestos by candidates

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has said that no fewer than 33,783 police personnel would be deployed on election security duty.

Adamu said that the deployment would comprise 30,933 conventional police personnel and 2,850 special police units.



IN the meantime, the leadership of National Consultative Front (NCFront) has invited some eminent Nigerians and leading peace advocates to address Ondo State stakeholders at a mega rally against vote-buying and electoral violence on Friday, October 9, 2020.

A statement signed by Head, Public Affairs Bureau of the body, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, said Prof. Pat Utomi had been mandated to co-ordinate the non-partisan electoral intervention designed to douse and neutralise the festering tension ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

ALSO, a group, SING Nigeria, has decried the lack of genuine manifestos by political parties contesting in the state.

According to the group, most of the candidates rather than discuss issues of interests such as social, cultural, and economic agenda, they have been busy engaging in wars of words and threats.

A statement by its Programme Manager, Okpanachi Jacob, said the general elections had witnessed setbacks as parties are without ideological foundations, and these make it difficult to really define their intentions.