IGP bans SARS from stop-and-search patrols

Anger and frustration have pervaded the social media following the killing of a young man in Delta State by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police. The issue had trended for the past couple of days on social media with many reliving their experiences at the hands of SARS operatives and artists like wizkid, runtown, wurld, Davido calling out the government. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has banned operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force, including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties following protests on social media. Such duties, which include stop -and- search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks and traffic checks, among others are to stop with immediate effect according to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, today,Sunday.

