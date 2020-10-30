igp-inaugurates-9-man-committee-to-assess-losses-suffered-by-police-force

IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has inaugurated a 9-Man Committee for the assessment of losses suffered by the Nigeria Police Force during the ENDSARS Protests across the country.

The IGP, during the inauguration program which held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, today, Friday, 30th October, 2020, noted that the setting up of the Assessment Committee is informed by the need to properly document the losses suffered by the Force for the purposes of strategic planning, re-construction and re-equipment as well as for future reference.

He observed that the Force encountered huge losses in terms of human and material resources during the ENDSARS protests which commenced on a rather peaceful note but unfortunately degenerated into violence, loss of lives and wanton destruction of property.

The Committee, which has CP Abutu Yaro as Chairman, was charged by the IGP to see the assignment as a call to service which must be undertaken with purposefulness, empathy, dedication and sacrifice.

The terms of reference of the Committee include: that the delegation should physically visit the scenes of incident and capture the pictorials of all damages done to police infrastructure and personnel; verify the fatalities suffered by the police; establish the weapons holdings that were lost during the incidents, amongst others.

The IGP particularly emphasized that the delegates should visit families of deceased police officers and the injured on behalf of the Force.

The IGP, while appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and Government at all levels for their support and commitment to the holistic reforms of the Force, re-assured the families of the deceased police officers and the injured their losses and sacrifices would continually be remembered by the Force and the nation.

The IGP also appreciated the professional conduct and restraints by Police personnel during the period, even in the face of imminent threats to their lives.

