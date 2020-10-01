Ikeja Electric complies with NERC’s directive, suspends new electricity tariff.

Ikeja Electric(I.E.) said it has fully complied with the the order from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) for the next two weeks.

The electricity distribution company confirmed the development in a public notice to its customers posted on its official Twitter account on Thursday.

The DisCo said : “Dear Esteemed customers, this is to inform you that we have fully complied with the Order from the NERC to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) for the next two weeks.

” Within this period, the tariffs for all customers shall be based on rates applicable as at Aug. 31. ”

Recall that NERC had on Wednesday ordered the 11 electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) to suspend the Sept. 1 tariff increment.

The commission’s suspension order of the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 signed by NERC’s chairperson, James Momoh, was released on its website

The suspension followed a joint communique issued by the Federal Government and the labour unions.

The Federal Government agreed that the recent review in electricity tariffs would be suspended by the commission for a period of 14 days for further consultations that will lead to final negotiations between the parties.

The order by NERC said that from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11, the DisCos must revert all charges to the tariff existing as of Aug. 31.

“This means that for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges.”

It said as empowered by Section 33 of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act ( EPSRA) 2005, the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, could issue such a directive to NERC.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Boss Mustapha, and Mr Mamman were in the team that met with the labour unions on the issue.

