Ikeja Electric launches national mass metering scheme

Our Reporter

Ikeja Electric has commenced roll out of prepaid meters under the National Mass Metering Programme approved by the Federal Government.

A statement by its Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue, explained the scheme is part of Federal Government’s effort “to further bridge the metering gap and cushion the effect of the Service Reflective Tariff on electricity consumers in Nigeria.”

It added the initiative is aimed at seamless metering process that allows customers to register and be metered on the same day after following due process.

Over 106,000 pre-paid meters will be rolled out in the first phase of the programme to customers across six business units of Ikeja, Abule-Egba, Akowonjo, Oshodi, Ikorodu and Shomolu.

Ikeja Electric added customers will not pay upfront for installation of the meters but “the modalities of cost recovery for the meters will be clearly defined and communicated to the beneficiaries.”

