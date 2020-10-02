Ikeja, Enugu, Abuja DisCos suspend tariff hike

Chris Oji, Enugu

IKEJA Electric (IE), Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) said they have fully complied with the order from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) for the next two weeks.

IE confirmed the development in a public notice to its customers posted on its official Twitter account yesterday.

The DisCo said: “Dear Esteemed customers, this is to inform you that we have fully complied with the Order from the NERC to suspend the new Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) for the next two weeks.

” Within this period, the tariffs for all customers shall be based on rates applicable as at Aug. 31.”

“This means that for the next two weeks, electricity consumers having power above 12 hours who were affected by the over 100 per cent tariff hike would revert to their old charges.”

EEDC also confirmed its reversal to the old electricity tariff following an Order issued by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), suspending the Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) 2020 for a period of 14 days with effect from September 28, 2020 to October 11, 2020.

According to a release issued by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh on Thursday, EEDC has already complied with the directive.

With this development, prepaid customers of EEDC who experienced immediate impact of the reviewed tariff during their recharge between September 28 and 30, 2020, the difference between the reviewed tariff and old tariff for the 3 days will be credited to the customers wallets, which they can use to recharge their meters in future; while for the remaining 11 days (1st to 11th October, 2020), all vending activities will be at the old tariff.

In the same vein, for postpaid customers, the difference between the reviewed tariff and the old tariff for the 14 days period will be computed and credit adjustment effected for the affected customers that is crediting their respective accounts with the difference.