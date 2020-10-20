ikpeazu-orders-24-hour-curfew-in-aba,-umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Abia State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in two major cities in the state, joining the growing list of Nigerian states where curfew has been declared as protests against police brutality escalates.

Information Commissioner John Okiyi Kalu late Tuesday said in a statement that the curfew was ordered by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

According the statement, the curfew was slated to start at 6 pm on Tuesday evening till further notice.

He also stated that the governor approved a cash reward of N5 million to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of hoodlums and armed cultists in the state.

He stated that another reward of N1 million was approved for each authentic video evidence on brutality and extra-judicial killings by security agents in the state that will be submitted to the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

The commissioner said that the curfew was declared to ensure the continued security of lives and property of law abiding citizens in the state.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards to ensure that they are not engaged in nefarious activities or predispose themselves to harm or allow themselves to be used to cause mayhem in the State.

According to the Commissioner, “last night a contingent of police officers on official duty around Azikiwe Road by Asa in Aba, was attacked by yet to be identified hoodlums numbering over 30 who sadly killed one of the officers and also carted away their arms and ammunition even though one of the suspected attackers was apprehended with gunshot injuries.

“After detailed review and assessment of the general security situation, including reports of armed cultists and hoodlums sneaking into the state from different parts of the country in large numbers, the burning down of at least two police stations, reported killing of two policemen in the last two days as well as leaked plans to unleash more violence on innocent citizens, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has directed security agents to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the hoodlums, pursue a swift and complete recovery of the stolen arms and ammunition with the necessary vigour, and ensure the cultists are comprehensively flushed out”.

The #EndSARS protests continued Tuesday in Umuahia and restricted people movement, business activities and vehicular movements.

