I’ll rather die broke – Cardi B debunks rumors of joining Illuminati

By Juliet Ebirim

American superstar, Cardi B has shut down speculations that she joined the Illuminati. In a photo she shared on her Instagram page, Cardi B is seen wearing a red latex jumpsuit with a red hairband in the form of horns.

“Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling,” she captioned the photo.

However, the photo sparked reactions from most of her fans, as they claimed the rapper and songwriter was indirectly announcing her entry into the Illuminati.

The mother of one reacted by sharing another photo of herself in an angelic costume with white wings and diamonds covering her private parts.

She wrote: “Stop with the Illuminati shit ….It was just costumes for a tiktok video DAMN!”

“I will never join nothing. I rather die broke. Money cant buy my faith in God.”

vanguardngr.com