Illbliss And Wife Munachiso Welcome Second Child

Illbliss with his wife Munachiso and his daughters, 3-year-old Sochikaima and baby Kachimsideh | Image: Instagram: illblissgoretti

Rapper Illbliss and his wife, Munachiso have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Illbliss yesterday announced the birth of the baby girl on his Instagram page. The “Dat Ibo Boy” rapper also shared baby’s name, Kachimsideh along with a set of photos featuring his family and the hospital staff.

“As Maama and Paapa hold you in our arms, We whisper your name a million times,” Illbliss wrote.

He also shared the meaning of the baby’s name “KACHiMSiDEH” (As My GOD has Written) In absolute gratitude to God Almighty.”

“Welcome to Our World My Little Princess,” he added.

Illbliss and Munachiso are also parents to Sochikaima, his eldest daughter whose birthday he celebrated on his social media pages in July:

“My Little Princess is 3 Years Today,” Illbliss wrote on his Instagram page.

He added: “On July 1st, 2017 you came into our world and ever since that moment, the joy, the blessings and Grace remain Unexplainable. God blessed us with such a unique child, filled with intelligence and acumen, care, energy and bravery all mixed into one fireball named So.Chi.Kaima. God Bless you my darling. Maama & Paapa 🥰🥰🥰🥰😍😍😍😍😍 you to the Moon, the Universe and back.”