I’m not running a family govt, says Governor Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said contrary reports in some quarters that his relatives and associates occupy juicy positions in his administration, he was not running a family government.

Governor Akeredolu said this while answering questions during the governorship debate held on Sunday in Akure, the state capital.

The debate, entitled “2020 Ondo Governorship Election: Face the Voters”, was organised by media organisations, labour unions, civil societies, religious bodies and other critical stakeholders in the state.

Governor Akeredolu, while responding to questions, denied the allegation of running a family government, saying that he ran a transparent government.

The governor said that his wife was not a commissioner, neither did any of his children hold a post in his government.

Instead, he said, his wife “has been helping the women of Ondo State through the BRECAN Initiative.

“Let anybody that has evidence that anyone of my family is a consultant in the government come out.

“We will sue anyone that lies against my family,” he said.

He called on his supporters to shun any act of violence during the governorship election scheduled to hold on October 10.

Meanwhile, the moderator of the debate, Mr. Akinwumi Abodunde, said four political parties were invited.

He said: “APC, PDP, SDP and ZLP were invited for this debate and none of the candidates showed any sign that he will not attend as at one hour to the programme.

“But only the candidate of APC and SDP – Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Mr Peter Fasua, respectively— were present at the scheduled time.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, came an hour behind the scheduled time.

Mr. Agboola Ajayi, the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, was absent.

Ajayi, who is the current deputy governor, decamped to ZLP from All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the governorship election.

