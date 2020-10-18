I’m not sponsoring #ENDSARS protesters – Tinubu

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to a news making the rounds that he was among those sponsoring #ENDSARS protesters.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu exonerated himself, advising Nigerians to jettison the news.

The statement according to Thecable says: “There is a need to set the facts and record straight for fear that such a fake story may be taken on its face value by some unwary and gullible persons.

“Asiwaju Tinubu could not have sponsored the #EndSARS protest that has blocked one of the main entries into and out of Lagos and one of the economic arteries of the Lagos State Government. He could also not have sponsored such a protest where he too has been labeled a target by the organizers.

“Secondly, whereas Asiwaju Tinubu believes in the right of Nigerians to freedom of expression, assembly, and protest where and when necessary, he has always canvassed the need for people to explore peaceful channels to ventilate their views and demands.

“He believes the #EndSARS protesters have made their demands, which the Federal Government is studying. Like most Nigerians, Asiwaju believes that SARS’ brutality and untoward conduct against innocent youths and other Nigerians have gone on for too long and that security outfit ought to be disbanded as demanded by the protesters.

“Asiwaju Tinubu believes it’s now time for our youths to wait, exercise restraint for dialogue and reform to commence. It is therefore the height of illogicality to ascribe the sponsorship of the protest to Asiwaju. The sponsors of this fake news forget that the protest is so widespread and cuts across the country.”

Vanguard