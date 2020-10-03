I’m on the rise to rule, says Toss King

By Olaitan Ganiu
FAST-RISING singer, Caleb Oselumhense Ewalofe aka Toss King, has officially dropped his Extended Play (EP), ‘King Don Come.’
Toss King described his latest body of work as a fusion of afro-pop and hip-hop.
Speaking on the EP, Toss King said, “I’m definitely on the rise to rule the music industry as my stage name connotes. My EP has a whole vibe. It showcases my musical artistry as a singer and a rapper. Toss King is definitely an artist to look out for.”
The seven-track EP jointly produced by Marlie and King Eli includes King Don Come, Body Language, Bia, Play Play, Psycho, Collect and One Time.
