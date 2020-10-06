IMF Says Economic Outlook Now ‘Less Dire’

The coronavirus-battered global economy won’t contract this year as severely as projected in June, according to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

“The picture today is less dire” than it appeared in June when the IMF last updated its forecasts, Ms. Georgieva said in remarks prepared for delivery Tuesday in London. “We now estimate that developments in the second and third quarters were somewhat better than expected, allowing for a small upward revision to our global forecast for 2020.”

