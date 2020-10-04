Immersive experience as Hennessy balls with Guo-Qiang for 150th anniversary

It’s no gain saying that art and spirit are perfect blends and to celebrate a century and a half of creating and mastering the perfect blend; Hennessy XO partnered world acclaimed artist, Cai Guo-Qiang to create and present a bespoke daytime fireworks event.

This was the centerpiece of the 150th anniversary world odyssey program and was experienced globally via live stream, a first for both Cai Guo-Qiang and the Maison.

Guo-Qiang’s career has been marked by his creative take on contemporary social issues, and in this collaboration, he took inspiration from the three core elements of the cycle of life, creation, destruction, and the human spirit that imbibes resilience.

The three-act fireworks unfolded as an act of drama, a piece of poetic writing and a scroll of calligraphy.

Millions around the world viewed the 45-minute artistic display via live stream. Observing the display of multi-colored fireworks launched from 150 oak barrels floating on the Charente River; guests in Lagos were hosted in an exclusive location to bask in the celebration as the fireworks presentation exhibited each act with spectacular flair leaving the guests in awe.

Sebastian Chouen, General Manager of Moët Hennessy while commenting said, “Celebrating our 150th anniversary embodies all that Maurice Hennessy, the creator of this iconic carafe, put into creating this blend and it has been an honour for us to collaborate with Guo-Quiang.

“World Odyssey sought to convey the duality of this period; through the difficulties the opportunities to celebrate remain, and we’ll continue to be a worthy companion.

“Recent global events have reminded us of the most positive attributes of human nature, our capacity to hope, persist and to remain optimistic in trying times,” he said.

