Immigration introduces new visa fees

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced new visa fees effective yesterday. The Comptroller General, Muhammad Babandede, said the decision was in line with the new visa policy signed February this year by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a statement issued by the public relations officer, Sunday James, the service said each country’s visa fee was determined by the policy of reciprocity. He added that the charges had been approved by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

