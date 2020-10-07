Imo names seven-member board for Heartland FC

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has appointed a seven-member board for Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Heartland Football Club of Owerri.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmas Iwu, the board is led by Chief Charles Ezekwem as chairman, while Chief Ifeanyi Chukwudi is the General Manager.

Other members are Emma Ochiagha, Ambassador Ogbonna, Chief Anozie Nzemihe, Henry Nwogu and Riverjude Duruoma. The statement advised them to use their ingenuity to revive the fortunes of the club, which have been battling for survival in recent seasons.

