imo-orders-contractor-to-refund-n1.4-billion-for-road-project

Hope Uzodimma. Photo; TWITTER/HOPEUZODINMA1

Dissatisfied with the pace of work on the Nekede/Ihiagwa/Federal University of Technology (FUTO) highway in Owerri West Local Council, the state government has ordered the contractor to refund immediately the N1.4 billion mobilisation fee paid by the administration of Emeka Ihedioha.

To show seriousness, the State Executive Council (SEC) mandated the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprain Akaolisa, to ensure compliance.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who made the disclosure yesterday after the weekly meeting presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma at the Government House, Owerri, hinted that the project would re-awarded to a competent hand.

He said the gathering directed Akaolisa to make sure that the bank that guaranteed the transaction repay the money without delay.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Chuck Chuckmeka, claimed that the contractor failed to execute the job.

He said the 2021 budget appropriation, which had been designed to meet the “aspiration of the masses”, would be presented to the House of Assembly soon.

