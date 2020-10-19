IMSG committed to transformation of judicial system —Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

By Chidi Nkwopara

Imo State government has said it is committed to the transformation of the wheel of justice in the state, as well as make it faster and available to all.

Governor Hope Uzodinma made the promise, yesterday, at the Justice Transformation launch, in Owerri.

“This is not about mere talking. All human beings must have access to justice. It is this administration’s resolve that we must not only change our system, but we must also ensure that our citizens have unfettered access to justice,” Uzodimma said.

While affirming that “Imo citizens have challenges facing them, here and there,” the governor also said justice was not the exclusive preserve of the elite.

Earlier in his address, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, C. Akaolisa, said: “Prosperity is not only limited to food, water, electricity and other infrastructural necessities. This administration is committed to raising the dignity of Imo citizens.”

He disclosed that government would set up Imo Justice Movement, a grassroots non-governmental movement that would carry justice transformation message to the rural areas.

“They are to make citizens aware of their human rights, become aware of avenues to resolve their justice needs and update them on any new developments in the justice sector”, Akaolisa said.

