World News In a Lawsuit, Jerry Falwell Jr. Accuses Liberty University of Defamation By Ruth Graham 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Mr. Falwell, who left the university in August, accused his former employer of spreading “outrageous lies” about him. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments