in-indonesia,-pompeo-urges-muslims-to-challenge-china’s-xinjiang-policies

JAKARTA, Indonesia—U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Indonesians to take a firm stand against China’s treatment of its ethnic minority Muslims, seeking to rally support on the issue in the world’s most-populous Muslim-majority country—whose government has been wary of criticizing Beijing.
Mr. Pompeo delivered the remarks to a Muslim youth group in the Southeast Asian country Thursday. It was one of the Trump administration’s most direct attempts to persuade Muslims to challenge Beijing on its policies in Xinjiang,…
